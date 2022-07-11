Fiona Hyslop highlights "catastrophic’" energy price crisis in committee report

Ms Hyslop highlighted the report published this week by the Scottish Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on its Inquiry into Energy Prices, which states that there could be a “catastrophic loss of life” in the coming autumn and winter months if swift action by both Governments is not taken to help people struggling with their energy bills.

The report also calls for additional financial help for households, better energy education, and acceleration of retrofitting and insulation will help vulnerable people through the cr isis.

Ms Hyslop, who is the deputy c onvener of the Net Zero Energy and Transport Committee said: “It is clear from this report that a pandemic level response will be required to address the needs of those who will suffer the most from these enormous price hikes.

Stock photo by John Devlin, taken at a Cost of living protest held in Glasgow earlier this year.

“In Scotland we need more immediate, targeted financial support to those struggling with increasing fuel bills, and any medium and long-term plans and strategies to reduce exposure to volatile energy prices and to meet net zero targets, must be accelerated.

“While the Scottish Government has powers over fuel poverty and aspects of social security policy, this is not something that be fixed by the Scottish Government alone as most energy policy is controlled by the UK Government. That is why we as a cross-party committee have written to the UK Government outlining the call for help and highlighting the action that must be taken now by UK Ministers.

“This is an exceptionally serious situation, and I will continue to call upon both Governments to do all they can to help my constituents through this difficult time and would encourage any of my constituents who have concerns about their rising fuel costs to contact Home Energy Scotland to see what types of help you may be entitled to.”