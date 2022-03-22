Fiona Hyslop welcomes Culture Minister to Linlithgow Palace

Fiona Hyslop MSP and Culture Minister Neil Gray at Linlithgow Palace, with representatives from Historic Environment Scotland.

The Culture Minister’s visit was in relation to a health and safety inspection by Historic Environment Scotland into the masonry of a number of castles and palaces across Scotland.

Ms Hyslop said: “While I understand that there are some significant masonry and maintenance issues at Linlithgow Palace, I am satisfied that both the Culture Minister and Historic Scotland are taking the matter very seriously and looking at every avenue to ensure the safety of staff and visitors to the Palace, so that this Historic landmark can re-open to the public when it is safe for visitors and staff to do so. Linlithgow Palace is of significant historical importance and it draws tourism to the town."

She added: “Serious degradation is accelerating because of climate change, bringing decades of much wetter weather and adverse weather incidents and this is having an impact on all of our buildings of National significance, and Linlithgow Palace is not exempt from that.