Fisherrow Harbour Festival: Free family and dog-friendly event returns to Musselburgh

For the first time since the pandemic, local communities are being encouraged to come together on Saturday (May 14) for this free, family and dog-friendly event.

Highlights will include an RNLI lifeboat water rescue display, a visit from two heritage fishing boats from the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther, as well as vehicles from the emergency services, including a boat, quad bikes and a fire engine.

People will also get the opportunity to enjoy a vintage train, treasure hunt, children’s rides, pop up stalls and a variety of activities on and around the water.

Fisherrow Harbour Festival is organised by The Fisherrow and Harbour Seafront Association, which was launched in 2018.

The Association is now working with East Lothian Council to improve the harbour and seafront in Musselburgh for the benefit of the community, local people and visitors through a series of ongoing fundraising events and voluntary activities

David Wilkie, Chair of The Fisherrow and Harbour Seafront Association, said: “After a two-year break due to the pandemic, we’re really excited to be able to announce the line-up for this year’s Fisherrow Harbour Festival on Saturday.

Local children enjoying a summer day out at Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh. Photo: Angus Bathgate.

“People from across Edinburgh and the Lothians can look forward to an exciting programme of free family and dog-friendly activities and entertainment at Fisherrow Harbour on the outskirts of Edinburgh from 12pm to 4pm.

“To support our ambitious plans to develop a seaside resort with fantastic water-based and seafront activities at Musselburgh seafront, we hope to help raise funds to support the local community as part of our events programme in 2022.”

A co-sponsor of the event is East Coast Seafood Restaurant and Fish & Chips Takeaway, which is located just two minutes’ walk from Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh beach.

East Coast Restaurant owner, Carlo Crolla, said: “Our family has been proudly serving the local community with quality fish and chips for nearly 50 years, so it means a lot to us to be supporting this year’s Fisherrow Harbour Festival.