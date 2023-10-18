Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five Sisters Zoo will host a special event this weekend that will bring hope and support to a Ukrainian bear in need and allow the zoo to house the animal affected by the ongoing war in his country.

Coinciding with the school holidays, the zoo will host a 5km fun run on Saturday, October 21 within its scenic grounds. All money raised on the day through sales and sponsorships will help fund the imminent rescue of Yampil – a bear being saved from war-torn Ukraine.

Currently, the fundraising total stands at approximately £30,000 of the targeted £200,000 needed for Yampil’s new home, enclosure, care, and upkeep. The zoo has been actively engaged in various fundraising initiatives to bridge the gap and facilitate the bear’s safe transition.

Gary Curran, assistant manager and head of carnivores at Five Sisters Zoo, said: “This is not just a run, it’s a race against time to give Yampil a new lease on life. When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke; we were just so amazed he was still alive and well. We knew instantly that we had to help and committed to giving Yampil a new start in life – despite knowing how much of an investment it would cost the zoo – because that’s what he deserves.

“We invite everyone to join us for a memorable morning of camaraderie, where you can choose to walk or run at your own pace. Or should anyone be in a position to help, we would really welcome their support and generous donations. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and offer a brighter future for this courageous creature.”

The event is open to participants of all ages and will commence at 8:30am. Attendees are kindly requested to arrive at around 8am. For the safety of young participants, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. In addition to supporting this cause, all participants will receive complimentary entry to the West Lothian zoo for the remainder of the day.

Yampil is set to arrive in Scotland in late 2023 or early 2024. To join Five Sisters Zoo in this extraordinary endeavour to bring Yampil the bear home to Scotland, you can sign up for the fun-run this weekend, or you can make a donation to the wider fundraising appeal.