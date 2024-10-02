​Foldaway bikes for rent at P&R

Councillor Colin Cassidy (right), with Beth Harley-Jepson, and Sam Murphy, Midlothian Council’s active travel marketing officer.

​A new service providing foldaway bikes to rent for local people and commuters has been launched at Sheriffhall Park and Ride in Midlothian.

Users download an app to access one of eight Brompton bikes stored in solar-powered lockers at the park and ride.

The cost is £5 for 24 hours and you can hire a bike for up to 60 days. Use the code Sestrans2024 for your chance to get a three-day Brompton bike hire for free. Available on a first come, first served basis for 200 applicants.

The bikes can be returned back to the lockers at Sheriffhall or to any of Brompton’s 80 sites throughout the UK, including two in East Lothian.

Cllr Cassidy said: “As a keen cyclist myself, I think this is a great idea. Sheriffhall Park & Ride is an ideal location for commuters who might want to do the final part of their journey on two wheels. It’s also really easy to get onto numerous cycle paths from the park and ride for people to explore the area off road.

“The council is committed to making it easier for people to travel actively, so this new service fits perfectly with out priorities while also helping us towards our ambition to have made significant progress towards net zero by 2030.”

The initiative has been delivered by SEStran, the statutory Regional Transport Partnership for the South East of Scotland with Transport Scotland funding.

Project Officer with SEStran Beth Beth Harley-Jepson said: “The South-East of Scotland Transport Partnership (SEStran) is delighted to be supporting increased access to bikes in the region through the provision of Brompton Bike Hire lockers in Midlothian and East Lothian. The folding bikes provide a great active and sustainable transport option that supports multi-modal journeys.”

Each of the eight bikes has a name thanks to a competition run for pupils at Danderhall Primary School. The winning names are:

1st Skinny Malinky Fold Legs

2nd Swiftie

3rd Willy Wonka

4th Flying Scotsman

5th Freddie Mercury

6th Tiny McWheel

7th Blade

8th Sherriff of Fold

If you would like more information about the Brompton Bike Hire scheme, including how to download the app visit www.bromptonhire.com