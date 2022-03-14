Food for thought at South Queensferry toddler group
South Queensferry Baby and Toddler Group held an event with Edinburgh Community Food, who explained the importance of healthy eating to children, as well as oral teeth hygiene.
Shona Hossack from the group said: “We had Jo Howie and Karen Miller, Food and Health Development Officers from Edinburgh Community Food visit us.
“They chatted with the parents about healthy eating, how it can effect children moods and behavioural issues and the importance of teeth hygiene, Children were given a small toothbrush pack to take home.”
South Queensferry Baby and Toddler Group meets on Thursday mornings, 9.30 to 11.30am at the Church Hall on The Loan. Mums, dad's, grandparents, carers all welcome. A small fee of £3 is payable to cover the rent of the hall, snack for the children and tea/ coffee for the adults.