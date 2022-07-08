Food hygiene ratings given to eight Midlothian establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight Midlothian establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Radar
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:19 am

In the restaurants, cafes and canteens sector, Aramark Defence Services Ltd at Glencorse Barracks, The Tattie Lab/Midlothian In-House Catering at Unit 105 Midlothian Innovation Centre and the Stair Arms Hotel in Pathhead all received pass marks from the agency.

Under ‘pubs, bars and nightclubs’, the Maysons Arms in Dalkeith and Loanhead Masonic Lodge also received pass marks.

While in the takeaways section, Jade Palace in Penicuik and Greggs at Unit 10, The Terrace, Straition Retail Park were awarded pass marks.

However, takeaway Bonnie Bites Ltd at 67 Newton Church Road, Danderhall received an ‘improvement required’ notice.

