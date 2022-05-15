Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The sale – a favourite event in Edinburgh book-lovers’ calendars – began at 10am on Saturday and continues all this week.

Dr Sentamu, who settled in the UK after fleeing the regime of Idi Amin in his native Uganda, retired as Archbishop of York in 2020 and is now chair of Christian Aid’s board of trustees. He joined Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland, to declare the sale open to the public.

It is one of the largest charity book sales in the world and has raised over £1 million in the past decade for Christian Aid’s international development work. The sale had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid and a scaled-down version took place last year, focusing on paperbacks, jigsaws, toys and games. But it is back to full operation this year, with the usual wide range of books, as well as records, toys, stamps, postcards and more.

Sale convener Mary Davidson said: “This year is extra special, being the 50th sale, and we are delighted things will be back to normal. after two years of disruption due to the pandemic. We know the book sale has been greatly missed.”

Dr Sentamu also preached at a joint service for Christian Aid Week on Sunday at Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church.

The sale at St Andrew’s and St George’s West is open Monday to Friday, 10am-3.30pm, with late opening on Thursday.

Book buyers browse some of the many volumes on offer at the book sale which has a vast range inside and out. Photo: Colin Hattersley.