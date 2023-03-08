A former teacher accused of abusing children in Edinburgh has finally had his identity unmasked after an order preventing his identification was lifted.

Iain Wares has been accused by TV and radio presenter Nicky Campbell, among others, of abusing boys at some of the Capital’s top private schools.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) announced that permission was given by the inquiry’s chair to publish inquiry evidence that identifies Wares.

Nicky Campbell, who attended Edinburgh Academy, is among those who have called for Iain Wares, who lives in South Africa, to be extradited to Scotland.

The 83-year-old was previously a “protected person” and was referred to by the pseudonym ‘Edgar’.

It is alleged he abused children in the 1960s and 1970s at leading boarding school Fettes College and also at Edinburgh Academy.

According to the SCAI, a public hearing was held on February 23 at which applications were made by victims and the media to identify Wares.

The chair, the Right Honourable Lady Smith, has published her decision in writing.

She said: “The permission I give to disclose or publish inquiry evidence that identifies Iain Wares is given with immediate effect.”

According to Lady Smith, Wares is South African and returned to live there in 1979.

She said in her decision: “He is accused of having committed numerous offences against numerous children who he is said to have abused at the schools.”

A statement from Edinburgh Academy said: “Like any right-minded person, we are appalled by the reports of historic abuse.

“We continue to work closely with authorities such as Police Scotland and the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry as they investigate what has happened. They are rightly leading on establishing the facts and what action may need to follow, and we will continue to respect that ongoing process.

