He served as General Officer Commanding the Army in Scotland from 1997 to 2000 and was also aide de camp to the Queen.

After retiring from the Army, he was chief executive of the Prince's Scottish Youth Business Trust from 2000 to 2012, chairman of trustees of Edinburgh’s Royal Scots Club and was involved in several charities, including Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Major General Mark Strudwick was General Officer Commanding Scotland from 1997 until 2000

He was created a Knight in the Order of St John in 2015 and became its Prior of Scotland.

Born in 1945, he trained at Sandhurst and was commissioned into the Royal Scots in 1966.

He became Commanding Officer of 1st Bn the Royal Scots in 1984 and then an instructor at the Staff College in Camberley in 1987.

In 1990 he was appointed Commander of 3rd Infantry Brigade, being awarded a CBE the same year, and in 1992 moved to be Deputy Military Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

He became Director of Infantry in 1996 and was then GOC Scotland in 1997, simultaneously taking on the role of 123rd Governor of Edinburgh Castle.

Scottish Mountain Rescue said they were extremely saddened at the news that Major General Strudwick had passed away.

“Mark was an wonderful Prior of St John Scotland and a true gentlemen who always had time for a chat.

“He dedicated a remarkable amount of time and support to numerous charities, including Scottish Mountain Rescue – something we will be forever grateful for.

“Scottish Mountain Rescue and all our volunteers send our deepest condolences to Mark’s family, friends and work colleagues during this difficult time.”

