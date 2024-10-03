Former rugby international wins praise for farming vision

Willow Farm currently sells eggs to locals. (Pic: Google Maps)

Former rugby international praised for farming vision v.1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retired rugby prop had been refused permission to site an eco lodge on Willow Farm, Newlandrig, near Gorebridge, by council planners who said he had not proved the business required someone living there full time.

However, a meeting of Council’s Local Review Body saw the decision overturned after councillors praised the regeneration of the land and egg business which has already been created there. And they said the plans for the farm fitted with their aims for a greener county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dickinson told the meeting he and his wife planned to sell their home and move into a pre-built timber lodge which would be placed on the land, initially for five years.

A letter of support for the sustainable farming approach he plans for the land was submitted from David Cunningham, bio-agronomist and director of seeds merchants Dods of Haddington.

He said he had been working with the Dickinsons for a number of years as they developed their regenerative farming approach which aims to create an outdoor, purely grass fed system of rotationally grazed cattle alongside their current egg business.

Mr Dickinson told the meeting he was committed to putting everything into the farm which he said would provide local employment as well as local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are willing to be held accountable that in five years the business will support multiple salaries, significant improvement to the immediate environment, landscape and continue to provide a service to the people of Midlothian.

“My 25-year career in professional sport results in being accustomed to accountability for my performance. It will be no different in this circumstance.”

Councillor Connor McManus thanked Mr Dickinson for being willing to farm and said that during a site visit they had witnessed locals coming to buy eggs who had been left disappointed as they were sold out, adding: “We were only there five minutes.”

He said: “I think it is fantastic that someone is going into farming in this day and age. It is not common, especially when it is sustainable farming; and the fact you are willing to take that risk to invest in something you believe in is something we should support.”

The review body unanimously approve the home on the land.