Former soldier from South Queensferry on mission to raise awareness of our fallen heroes

Running from May 21 to 28, the initiative by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) aims to help Scots discover World War history on their doorstep.

Colin is encouraging Scots to learn about the incredible stories of those commemorated by the CWGC and the skills, dedication and expertise of its staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.

The commission commemorates 1.7 million men and women of the Commonwealth who died during the world wars, including 136 soldiers from Colin’s former regiment, the Special Air Service.

Colin Maclachlan explored CWGC graves at South Queensferry Cemetery.

He said: “It is an honour to be able to show my support for War Graves Week and help raise awareness of those who gave their lives for their country in the first and second world wars.

“I’ve just visited South Queensferry Cemetery to learn about the stories of the 180 burials from the First World War and a further eight burials from the Second World War.

“One grave I visited was that of Martin Tierney who fought with the Royal Scots, my first regiment, during the First World War.

“It’s crucial that the stories of these ordinary men and women, called to action in such extraordinary times, are remembered.

“This mission is what the Commonwealth War Graves Commission does best.

“I would urge everybody to join a CWGC tour at their local cemetery to learn more about the se brave people and how they connect with our lives today.”

People can learn about the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth who died in the First and Second World Wars and are buried in their community by joining a cemetery tour or by visiting pop-up events around the nation. A full list of events can be found at www.cwgc.org/our-war-graves-your-history/war-graves-week.

Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times is the theme of this year’s War Graves Week, celebrating the value those who served during the World Wars brought to key sectors such as healthcare and logistics, and the parallels with today’s global Britain which they helped to create.

Funded by six member governme nts, the CWGC’s work began with building, and then maintaining, cemeteries at 23,000 locations all over the world.

Today, over a century after it first began, its work continues through its network of staff, supporters and volunteers who ensure that the stories of those who died are told.

To find out more visit, www.cwgc.org.

On Sunday, September 18, Colin will be taking part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for Who Dares Cares.

And he’d love to enlist a troop of readers to join him, pledging to raise a minimum of £100 each for the charity.

There are three distances to choose from – the Mighty Stride (24 miles), Big Stroll (14.6 miles) or the Wee Wander (around 3.5-4.5 miles). Colin is doing the Big Stroll.

Every penny raised for Who Dares Cares will be topped up by 50 per cent, thanks to the generosity of The Hunter Foundation.