Forth 1 and 2 broadcast from new home in St James Quarter

The radio station has moved to the St James Quarter

This morning the Boogie In The Morning team began broadcasting from Forth Street for the final time, before, live on air, making the walk up the street to their brand new studio inside St James Quarter.

At 8am, Boogie and Arlene hit the big switch as the crossover was confirmed with the team presenting from their new location for the first time.

Forth 1 & 2 will now be broadcast live from the retail-led mixed use destination each day with access to St James Quarter’s events spaces as part of their newly designed offices.

Boogie from Forth 1’s Boogie In The Morning said: “Forth House had been our home for so long so there is a bitter-sweet feeling today. But there can be no doubt that our world class new studios and offices in St James Quarter is a huge step forward for the station.

“When we walked in this morning for the big reveal I was blown away by the studio. The spectacular view is the first thing that hit me especially compared to the old studio which was in the basement at Forth House. Now every morning I get this amazing view of our city!”

Arlene Stuart, co-presenter on Boogie In The Morning, said: “There is no better place to broadcast than right in the heart of our beautiful city and the views of our capital and the surrounding areas from our new studios are incredible. I can’t wait to bring our shows from there every morning.”

Victoria Easton-Riley, Content Director for the Hits Radio Network across Scotland: “Our new location opens up a huge range of opportunities. Not just our amazing new studios and offices where we will continue to broadcast our award winning shows from every day, but also working alongside our friends at St James Quarter and their fantastic range of tenants in this new and unique partnership.

“It is a significant investment for the company and is a clear demonstration of our commitment and pride in Forth 1 & 2. It is an honour to have such a loyal listener base and with the continued support from them across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk we will strive to continue to delivering top quality entertainment, news, sport and of course the biggest hits”.

Ed Webb, Director of Development Management at Nuveen Real Estate, said: “Part of our ambition for St James Quarter was to create a new art, culture and fashion hub that merges seamlessly with the city’s cultural offering and events calendar. By welcoming Bauer Media UK Group’s Radio Forth stations as our media partner, and having shows broadcast straight from St James Quarter, the development is integrating further into the cultural heart of the city.”