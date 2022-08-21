Forth Road Bridge: Free tours and chance to win trip to top of one of bridge’s main tower
The Forth Road Bridge is to open its doors to the public next month - with free guided tours to parts of the structure normally hidden from view, and the chance to win a trip to the top of one of the main towers.
The landmark structure forms part of Doors Open Day, and the tours are free.
They take place on Saturday, September 24 when the Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will also be open to the public and feature special exhibits and educational activities.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh bin strike: New five per cent offer to council staff
-
2
Edinburgh council warns condition of city's roads will get worse over the rest of this decade
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of the week's crime and court stories from the Capital and the Lothians
-
4
Police in West Lothian investigating following 'unexplained' death of newborn baby in Blackburn
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for South East Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after having to close our doors during the pandemic.
“Our guided minibus tours will give the public a rare chance to visit parts of this famous bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff who have worked on the structure for many years.”
Guided minibus tours will depart every 15 minutes from the bridge office in South Queensferry. Tours will last one hour, stopping at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge.
Places are limited and advance booking is recommended by emailing
Everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of the bridge’s main towers.
To book, email [email protected], specifying whether you prefer to visit in the morning or afternoon.