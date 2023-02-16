Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar has unveiled plans for a giant floating obstacle course, Aqua Park, due to open in the summer, with the creation of 20 new full and part-time jobs.

Scotland’s first-ever wakeboarding park and 5-Star VisitScotland outdoor adventure hub will welcome more than 100m of inflatable playground – with more than 20 various Ninja Warrior-style features including Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump and Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer tower/slide, and 2m feet high freefalling slides, challenges balance, coordination and willpower to stay upright and out of the water.

The Aqua Park, suitable for children from seven years old and all abilities, will add to the wide range of adrenalin-fuelled activities at the outdoor hub, which welcomes over 35,000 visitors a year.

James Barbour, director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “We are delighted to add a floating Aqua Park obstacle course to our range of action-packed activities at Foxlake Adventures, including wakeboarding and our ropes assault course, and also create 20 new full and part-time roles.

“It’s a great addition to the existing activities on offer and will make for a brilliant adrenalin-charge, fun-filled day out especially for any daredevils who really want to test their balance, agility, speed and endurance on the Aqua Park.”

Over the past decade the East Lothian social enterprise – which has also won the Scottish Thistle Award for Best Outdoor Adventure twice in its 11 years in operation – has continued to grow with the introduction of segways, swimming and running events and zip wires that were damaged by Storm Arwen in 2021, which the Aqua Park will replace. In 2022 they also extended the changing facilities and spectator area at the site, which also features the award-winning Jay Bird’s Larder café.

The Aquapark is a popular feature at Foxlake’s sister sites at Wild Shore Dundee, which launched in 2018 and is Scotland’s largest floating obstacle course, and Delamere in Cheshire. The East Lothian version is expected to be a big hit with families, birthday parties and group bookings.

Foxlake Adventures re-opens at the start of the season on the March 31 For more information, including about full and part time roles, contact Foxlake on [email protected]

