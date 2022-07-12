Franco Manca opens new Stockbridge restaurant

Opening to the public on Monday 11th June, the new eatery is celebrating the launch by offering 50% off all pizzas and salads from the menu until today.

The new restaurant offers stunning views over the Water of Leith in the heart of Edinburgh’s Stockbridge community.

The new restaurant follows the success of Franco Manca’s sister site on south St Andrew Street, which welcomes up to 2,000 customers a week - with the city’s top sellers being the classic margherita and lightly smoked beechwood salami (No.7).

Franco Manca has announced the opening of its second Edinburgh pizzeria

Simone Annette, Area Manager at Franco Manca, said: “Following the success of our Edinburgh debut on south St Andrew Street, we wanted to offer pizza lovers even more choice with the launch of an incredible new location. Our iconic sourdough, unique to Franca Manca, is sure to go down a hit with Deanhaugh Street diners looking to get a slice of authentic Italian pizza. So, if you live in the city, or are just passing through, feel free to drop in and enjoy 50% off our entire menu.”

Franco Manca pizzas are made with slow-rising sourdough, with a mother dough which dates back to the late 18th century, topped with fresh, properly sourced, seasonal ingredients.

First procured by the pizzeria’s founder, Giuseppe Mascoli, near the city of Naples, the recipe still honours the ingredients and methods that make the age-old style of Neapolitan pizza unique.