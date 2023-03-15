Free feast on the menu in Midlothian

Dalkeith One is looking forward to the launch of the supper club.

One Dalkeith is excited to announce the re-launch of community activities at The Hub, but there is more on the menu of crafts thanks to a National Lottery funding boost.

Launching on Wednesday, March 29, the supper club will be free for all and open to everyone in the local community. It will run every Wednesday 3.30pm – 8pm for sixteen weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supper club will allow people to self-direct/co-design activities and socialise over a meal freshly cooked by the community in the kitchen. There are up to 60 seats available each Wednesday evening in the pop-up community restaurant.

There will also be pre-booked activities run by tutors for subjects such as sewing and mending, DIY and re-purposing and cooking classes.

In addition, the local community will direct other activities on the night which could involve swap shops, arts and crafts projects, repair shops, Wii Sports or Switch dance-offs, and providing some homework tutoring for school children.