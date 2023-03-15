Free feast on the menu in Midlothian
An organisation that seeks to improve and invigorate the lives of Dalkeith residents is set to launch a community restaurant this month.
One Dalkeith is excited to announce the re-launch of community activities at The Hub, but there is more on the menu of crafts thanks to a National Lottery funding boost.
Launching on Wednesday, March 29, the supper club will be free for all and open to everyone in the local community. It will run every Wednesday 3.30pm – 8pm for sixteen weeks.
The supper club will allow people to self-direct/co-design activities and socialise over a meal freshly cooked by the community in the kitchen. There are up to 60 seats available each Wednesday evening in the pop-up community restaurant.
There will also be pre-booked activities run by tutors for subjects such as sewing and mending, DIY and re-purposing and cooking classes.
In addition, the local community will direct other activities on the night which could involve swap shops, arts and crafts projects, repair shops, Wii Sports or Switch dance-offs, and providing some homework tutoring for school children.
The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chair, Kate Still, said: “This project, delivered by One Dalkeith, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause. It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we can help give community groups and charities greater certainty during challenging times.”