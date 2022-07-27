Free 'Mayfield Mini Festival' coming soon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is a collaboration between the Mayfield school and Midlothian Sure Start, which secured the funding for the event from Midlothian Council.

The idea is to bring some of the Fringe festival atmosphere right into the heart of Mayfield. The event will be held both inside the school and in the playground, and is open to all families in the area.

The mini festival will feature a variety of activities and shows, both local and international. These will include ‘Magic Max’, who always delights with his magic show and model balloon making sessions, and Yana Aleksandrova, a Bulgarian storyteller who will perform her acclaimed show, exploring the links between Scottish and Bulgarian tales and traditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a mix of storytellers, performers and musicians to add to the festival atmosphere, as well as traditional games and activities in the playground. A storytelling dragon hunt will also be part of the fun.

Tim Porteus, a professional storyteller who has been storytelling in local school for years, and works for Midlothian Sure Start, explained more about this new event.

He said: “There will be lots of different family events and activities to choose from, suitable for every age.

"Thanks to our funders and the generosity of people helping out, it will all be free, although we are asking folk to register in advance for the free family ticket, so we have an idea of how many people to expect.”

These dragon hunters will be appearing at the Mayfield Mini Festival.

The doors of Lawfield Primary will open at 10am, and the fun will begin immediately. A programme of what’s on will be available on the day, so people can decide what they want to see or do when they arrive.

There will be free refreshments available during the day, and the festival will finish at 2pm.