Full fibre broadband being extended to Gorebridge, with more than 3000 homes and businesses to benefit

Around 3700 homes and businesses in Gorebridge are set to receive access to full fibre broadband thanks to continuing investment by Openreach.

​More than 3000 homes and businesses in Gorebridge will be connected to full fibre broadband.

The company has announced a further £50 million investment across 25 Scottish locations, encompassing around 167,000 homes, as it reached the halfway point of its nationwide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

Openreach is building full fibre faster and further than any other UK provider, reaching around 60k new premises every week. That means passing another home or business with ultrafast, gigabit-capable broadband every ten seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company intends to keep building after it hits its initial 25 million target, reaching up to 30 million premises with Full Fibre by the end of 2030.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.

"We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever.

"Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”

Around 400,000 Scottish homes and businesses have already connected to the new network and demand continues to rise as well as more than 760 medical facilities across Scotland – including hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies, and 420 care and nursing homes.