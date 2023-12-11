Full fibre broadband being extended to Gorebridge, with more than 3000 homes and businesses to benefit
The company has announced a further £50 million investment across 25 Scottish locations, encompassing around 167,000 homes, as it reached the halfway point of its nationwide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.
Openreach is building full fibre faster and further than any other UK provider, reaching around 60k new premises every week. That means passing another home or business with ultrafast, gigabit-capable broadband every ten seconds.
The company intends to keep building after it hits its initial 25 million target, reaching up to 30 million premises with Full Fibre by the end of 2030.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.
"We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.
“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.
“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever.
"Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”
Around 400,000 Scottish homes and businesses have already connected to the new network and demand continues to rise as well as more than 760 medical facilities across Scotland – including hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies, and 420 care and nursing homes.
The build has also passed more than 1100 Scottish educational facilities, schools and universities, and 340 children’s nurseries and creches, supporting improved online learning facilities for students.