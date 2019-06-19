Fun day planned to celebrate life of Alesha MacPhail one year on from schoolgirl's murder

The family of murdered Alesha MacPhail is organising a memorial fun day to mark the first anniversary of the schoolgirl's death.



Mum Georgina Lochrane says the plan is to host a fun event featuring all the things Alesha most loved herself.

Alesha MacPhail, 6, whose body was discovered on the Isle of Bute last July. Picture: Facebook

The fun day will be held near Ms Lochrane's home at a function suite in Coatbridge just days before the first anniversary of her Alesha's death on 2 July.

Aaron Campbell, the 16-year-old boy found guilty of the abduction rape and murder of the schoolgirl on the Isle of Bute, was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail at the High Court in Glasgow in March.

The teenager is appealing his life sentence, having been granted the right to do so last month.

Mum Georgina Lochrane says the fun day is open to all. Picture: Facebook

However, rather than focus on the horrors of last summer, Georgina wants to focus on celebrating her daughter's life.

The fun day will feature mascots, stalls, raffles, bouncy castles, face-painting and entertainment from DJs Kev Bryers and Gerry Mac.

Money will also be raised to help support others coping with the pain of losing loved ones.

“Alesha loved these kind of events," said Georgina, 24.

"If I walked past fun days with her I couldn’t drag her away. She always wanted to be doing something and couldn’t sit down for more than two minutes.

“Everything we’ve planned for the day is something Alesha would have liked to do in her everyday life.

“She was always bouncing around so we have inflatables. She loved playing with make-up so we have facepaint, make-up and glitter stalls.

"We have DJs coming, arts and crafts and raffles and lots more. Alesha had such a big personality and I feel like I’ve put her personality into the day with the activities she loved doing.”

Ms Lochrane also spoke of the amazing support offered to her in the days and months after Alesha's death.

She added: “When Alesha died, the amount of people who came and offered a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen to what you’ve got to say was amazing.

“You can’t give up and not be strong when you’ve got a community backing you up like that. They put a protective barrier around you.

“The fun day is open to everyone. All are welcome.”

The Alesha MacPahil Memorial Fun Day takes place on Saturday, 29 June between 12pm and 4pm at The 33rd County Coatbridge.

Admission is £4 for adults and £2.50 for children over the age of 3.

All money raised for the event is going towards the Families and Friends Against Murder and Suicide (FAMS) charity.