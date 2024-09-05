Fund of £247K for health and well-being projects

Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for Adults

 Microgrants: Up to £2,000 (min £500)

 Small Grants: Up to £10,000

 Larger Grants: Up to £30,000

To complement these grant streams, up to £5,000 per organisation will also be available for capital spending. Both new projects and existing ones that demonstrate impact and progress are encouraged to apply.

In Midlothian, the fund is overseen by a team of staff and volunteers from the TSI, Midlothian Council, Health in Mind, NHS Lothian, and Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership. In year 4, people with lived experience are again involved in the fund’s administration and decision-making processes. The Fund opens for applications on Monday 9 September at 12pm and closes on Thursday 24 October 2024. The detailed fund guidance, which will be available soon on Midlothian TSI’s website, outlines everything you need to know before applying.

Midlothian Third Sector Interface’s Chief Officer, Dr Lesley Kelly, stated: “We are delighted to have been given this money again to support local organisations in such difficult times of austerity and scarce funding streams. We strongly believe in community strength and spirit to support each other, learn from each other, and connect.

Throughout the years, we have seen evidence of good partnership working, and we will encourage this yet again this year to leave a lasting impact and pave the paths for future collaborations.

We know that Midlothian’s communities are committed to supporting good mental health and wellbeing, whether this is through specialist trauma-informed practices, walking and talking, or simply a cup of tea and a blether. I believe the Fund will enable more people to make social connections and access opportunities that promote good mental health, prevent worsening of wellbeing, and empower people to overcome mental health challenges.”.

26/08/24 Communities Mental Health & Wellbeing Fund Year 4 Announcement

To find out more about the fund and how to apply, visit Midlothian Third Sector Interface’s website at: https://www.thirdsectormidlothian.org.uk/mva/funding/communities-mental-health-well-being-fund/preview_id=4645&preview_nonce=62793b0d09&preview=true

The guidance document and application forms will be made available when the fund opens for applications on Monday 9 September 2024 at 12pm.