Funding grant kick starts West Lothian village’s path connectivity project

Participants enjoy the Fulshie Fun Run at Fulshie Park, on September 05, 2021, in Stoneyburn. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

A 1.5-mile path part-funded by a £6,000 Community Paths grant from Paths for All, with support from NatureScot and West Lothian Council’s ‘Town Improvement Fund’, has been installed in Stoneyburn as the village aims to improve its connectivity.

Dedicated trustee of Stoneyburn and Bents Future Vision Group SCIO, Sandy Edgar, has been the main driver behind the ambition, and hopes to see the village connect to neighbouring East Whitburn and Armadale.

The new path is the start of an ongoing campaign to provide safe spaces for dog walkers, elderly and families, with the route accessible to buggies and those with mobility issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Sandy said: “Prior to the installation of the path which runs alongside Foulshiels Wood there wasn’t any good walking routes nearby unless you had access to a car.

“During lockdown, when walking was one of the few activities we were allowed to do, the only place to walk was up and down the streets. This wasn’t safe due to speed limits exceeding 60mph and accessibility for those with mobility issues was poor.

“A lot of our beautiful woods remained vacant as there were no path routes available or maintained. When we secured the grant, the village was delighted as the new path crosses through the woods which has opened a new area to explore that is safe for the whole community to enjoy.

“Getting to this point in our connectivity project is a real achievement, but we still have so much more to do. Although it wouldn’t have been possible without the help from the community council, Future Vision Group, Tracey Smith and Councillor Cathy Muldoon.

“The grant from Paths for All and their general advice along the way has been exceptional and we’re thankful for the contribution to our small village.”

The positive reaction to the initial installation has given Sandy encouragement to continue his campaign to see a path built to enable people to walk, cycle, scoot or run to neighbouring villages.

Sandy added: “Having been part of the group since 2017, my real passion for the path connectivity grew after the surgery closed in the village, meaning locals now travel to Fauldhouse to see a doctor. The bus routes aren’t very frequent so being connected by path gives people more active travel options.

“New projects are already in the works, one which will see a circular 5km route following the Stoneyburn boundary – it’s really exciting and will give the village another route to explore.”

Executive councillor for Development and Transport, Cathy Muldoon said: “Everyone involved in seeing this project through to fruition should be pleased with the positive impact this will undoubtedly bring to the local area.”

Paths for All awards thousands of pounds worth of grants to worthwhile projects that improve health, promote walking and improve environments for people to be active in.