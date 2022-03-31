Funding to support food network in West Lothian

Stock photo by John Devlin.

The funding application from the West Lothian Food Network was approved at the Council Executive, supporting the network through April 2022 to September 2022, continuing to support households experiencing food insecurity.

In total, West Lothian Council has agreed time limited funding of £1.2 million to provide additional payments to the West Lothian Food Network. The funding is provided in phases to support the network over 2021/22 and 2022/23 to help those experiencing food insecurity.

A money advisor from the council’s Advice Shop is working with the network to provide integrated money advice, aiming to help those who repeatedly face food insecurity over the long term to become financially more resilient.

Evidence shows that integrating money advice with food support helps people gain access to a range of help and support.

West Lothian Council’s anti-poverty manager Nahid Hanif explained: “The West Lothian Food Network has grown in membership and covers the whole of West Lothian. It is providing a valuable service in reducing food waste and supporting low-income households to be able to access good quality, nutritious food on an on-going basis. The network’s application for funding until September 2022 will enable community providers to work on plans to become more sustainable whilst providing a continued service to those facing food insecurity.

"Embedding money advice within food provision will help people to become financially more resilient.”

“Figures from October to December 2021 show a steady increase in the numbers accessing food and are higher than the same period in 2020.

"In December 2021, 4,664 people were accessing the network weekly. This highlights the important work that the West Lothian Food Network carry out across all of West Lothian in helping local people.”

Anyone looking for support with food locally can access the online community food providers map to find a provider nearby: Go to: www.westlothian.gov.uk/access-to-food.

The West Lothian Food Network was formed in Spring 2020 with 24 organisations. Its membership has grown to 40 organisations which ensures coverage across the whole of West Lothian. The network aims to support low income households who face on-going food insecurity over a period of time. The distribution includes a combination of cooked food, emergency food parcels, specific foods to meet the requirements of BAME groups, and access to fresh, frozen and ambient foods as well as providing toiletries, cleaning products, baby food and pet food.

The majority of households accessing community food providers since April 2021 indicate it is because they are financially at risk, on a low income and/or unemployed. Given the on-going pressure on household budgets, changes to Universal Credit and the increase in living costs, it is expected that this demand for food support will remain for some time.

From May 2020 to the end of December 2021, the West Lothian Food Network provided a total of 2,434,488 meals (an average of seven meals per week to 4,044 people).