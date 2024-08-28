Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An online fundraiser has been set-up for an Edinburgh mum who is fighting for her life in Bulgaria.

Stephanie Watson, 26, from Wester Hailes, was hit by a car while on holiday in the Balkan nation on Sunday, August 18. She is currently in intensive care after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Her family are desperately trying to bring her home to Scotland for treatment, after Bulgarian doctors refused to operate further on Stephanie as she didn’t have travel insurance.

The doctors carried out two operations after the NHS agreed to cover the costs, but they will not do anymore for the mum-of-three until they receive further payment.

A friend of the family, Kirsty McCoy, has now set-up an online fundraiser to fly Stephanie home, which has raised more than £8,000 towards a £20,000 target since being launched last Friday.

Kirsty told the Daily Record that Stephanie suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, a smashed pelvis and a disfigured shoulder after being hit by a taxi at Burgos Airport moments after arriving in Bulgaria.

Stephanie Watson, 26, who is currently in a Bulgarian hospital in intensive care after she was hit by a car while on holiday. | Facebook

Speaking on the GoFundMe page, Kirsty said: “Stephanie made a mistake like most young girls do and didn't take insurance.

“I don't want to go into much details about her injuries out of respect for her mum and family, but Stephanie remains in intensive care and has been since the incident. She will undergo operations in the coming days.

“The hospital won’t go ahead with this surgery until the bill is paid in full, which is sad as Stephanie needs this operation. She will also be back in intensive care after her operation and the plan is to fly her home.

“Stephanie can’t walk and the plan is she will be flown by a medical team back to the UK when fit. The NHS won’t cover this so any help at all to get Stephanie back to the UK will be massively appreciated by her family.”

Kirsty added that Stephanie’s family have flown out to see her in Bulgaria. She said: “Her mum has been in Bulgaria since last Tuesday and is being supported by her close friend, they both flew out early Tuesday morning.

“No support has been given/offered to Stephanie's mum at this time over in Bulgaria.

“She has been allowed to see her daughter once but their rules are visits aren't allowed with Stephanie being in intensive care.”