Darren Dickson, known as ‘Daz’ to his friends and family, died suddenly on Friday, leaving behind his beloved 20-year-old daughter Sophie.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend to help raise funds to pay for a funeral for Darren, who lived at Cable Wynd House in Leith.

Darren, who was in his early forties, has been described as a “great guy” who “had a heart of gold”.

His younger sister Debbie Turnbull told the Evening News: “We’re numb to be honest. He was always the glue that kept our family together.

“He had a heart of gold and always had a spring in his step. He’d give you the last penny from his pocket and the shirt off his back. He was such a happy, happy guy.”

She added: “He never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was somebody that would go above and beyond for anybody, and it’s such a shock to me.”

The fundraiser page was launched by Becky Duncan, who wanted to help Sophie pay for her father’s funeral.

She originally set out to raise £1,000 but the page has very quickly surpassed its target and has now raised more than twice that number.

Ms Duncan said: “I would like to start this go fund me to help Darren’s daughter Sophie give her dad the send off he deserves.

“Daz was an amazing guy, an absolute gentleman and always had a smile that would be infectious as anyone that knew him knows.”

She added: “His life was devastatingly cut short and to help his only daughter Sophie whom he loved with all his heart I would like to get her any help I possibly can to make this time even slightly easier.”

In just two days, the fund has already generated £2670 from over 100 people.

Alongside their donation, one supporter wrote: “Thanks for always being the best pal to Joe Daz he’ll be lost without you. We loved you loads.”

Another said: “Great guy. Always had a smile on his face and was the world’s friendliest guy. Played football with him for years.”

