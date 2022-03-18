Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Rudi Abbot was diagnosed with pineoblastoma – a rare aggressive grade four brain tumour – back in August 2020, after having gone to the doctor months earlier with regular headaches, physical weakness, vision difficulties and nausea.

Following his diagnosis, Rudi, who is his dad Ben’s “historic warrior”, underwent gruelling chemotherapy, complex brain surgeries and proton therapy, which saw him have to travel to Germany for six weeks.

Rudi Abbot rings the bell to mark the end of his chemotherapy last year

Ten months later, the eight-year-old Hearts fan completed chemotherapy and was able to go back to school and play with his friends again.

But last month, the family's worst fears were realised when Rudi’s MRI scans showed the tumours had returned, with Ben having described the last month as “an emotional roller coaster”.

They are now hoping to take the youngster to the US for autoimmune therapy and trial treatments to slow the spread of the tumour and are asking the public to help them fund the trip.

His aunty, Catherine Abbot, has set up a fundraising page for her beloved nephew, who she described as “one of a kind”, which has raised more than £17,000 in just one day.

Rudi Abbot is suffering from a rare brain tumour

She said: “He has been gradually recovering from the horrendous side effects of the 10 months of treatment and bravely battling back to some sort of normality - recently getting back to attending school and at long last interacting with his friends again.

“Cruelly, just as he has been really starting to feel like his amazing, funny self, February’s MRI showed that some tumours have returned.

“This devastating news was compounded when we were informed that there are now very limited options available to Rudi, and what the NHS can provide has unfortunately reached it’s limit.”

Rudi, who recently celebrated his birthday by going to London with his dad to see the Get Up Stand Up Bob Marley musical, has said his one wish was to get better and Catherine hopes the GoFundMe page will help him to realise his dream.

He is currently recovering from his most recent brain surgery, during which doctors took a biopsy of the tumour.

Catherine said the family is hoping that the biopsy will show that Rudi will be eligible for the specialised treatments.

Almost 800 people have already made donations to the page, with many having sent messages of support as well as money.

One supporter said: “We believe in you Rudi. You’re a total legend. We love you and your wonderful family. Rooting for you.”

Another added: “He deserves the chance to live a full and happy life. He’s such a great boy.”

Catherine and the rest of Rudi’s family have been blown away by the reaction to the page.

“We are grateful for any support that you are able to give and will update this page as we have more information or developments,” she said.

“If you have an idea or challenge you would like to take on to raise money for Rudi please get in touch.

“If any money raised is not required in Rudi’s battle we will donate the funds to the amazing and hugely underfunded Brain Tumour Charity.”

