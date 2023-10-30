Funds to help with energy efficient home improvements

The Scottish Government is calling on homeowners in Midlothian to get in touch with Home Energy Scotland to find out if they are eligible for funding to help make their homes warmer for less.

​Home Energy Scotland can provide advice on home improvements.

The Warmer Homes Scotland programme, which is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Warmworks, has relaunched and is offering funding and support to households struggling to stay warm and keep on top of energy bills.

Up to £10,000 worth of home improvements may be available to homeowners who are currently in receipt of income-related financial support.

The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Warmworks, and is delivered as energy efficiency home improvements such as wall and loft insulation, draught-proofing and climate friendly heating.

For those who are eligible the energy efficient home improvements could help lower energy bills and also make your home warmer and cosier for free.

Last year almost 5500 homes across Scotland households benefitted.

Homeowners can access the programme by contacting Home Energy Scotland, with the selected improvements dependent on a survey of the home being carried out to ensure the proposed changes are tailored to the home’s needs.

Harry Mayers, the head of Home Energy Scotland, said: “We all know winter can be tough in Scotland, but homeowners have the opportunity to act to help reduce their energy bills and make their homes warmer. We’re encouraging homeowners to get in touch with the Home Energy Scotland team for free, impartial advice to check their eligibility for grants and see what energy efficiency changes can be made in their home.

“The improvements really can make a difference, completely changing the energy efficiency of a home. The results and benefits so many households have experienced shows that getting in touch with Home Energy Scotland is a positive move.”