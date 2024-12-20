Fund's worth beyond monetary value to local communities

Since November 2022, the Tyne & Esk Rural Communities Development Fund has awarded more than half a million pounds to 52 local groups and projects – but its value to communities has been calculated as much more.

The Rural Communities Development Fund is part of the Scottish Government’s Community Led Local Development Rural Programme. It involves community decision making from the ‘bottom up’ by dedicated volunteers who form a Local Action Group (LAG).

Projects that have benefitted have a focus on supporting communities, individuals and businesses advancing inclusion, equality, and diversity within rural areas of East Lothian and Midlothian.

As part of the programme, the Tyne and Esk group has reported on social value outcomes ranging from benefits to young people, supporting volunteers, and environmental gains. Using nationally accepted Social Return on Investment (SROI) principles, which apply a monetary value to non-financial benefits, it has been calculated that, in 2022/23 the SROI to £1 of funding was £4.86 and in 2023/24 that figure was £7.72 to every £1.

Tranent’s Fraser Centre Community Trust bought glasses for people with hearing loss to wear during film nights.

As well as this tangible social benefit calculation showing the value of its own direct grants, in 2023 the Tyne & Esk Programme also funded a subscription to Funder Finder, an online facility enabling businesses, community and charitable organisations to access this useful tool for identifying funding streams relevant to their projects. The subscription has brought in £3.56 for every pound invested.

Anne Hastie, Tyne & Esk LAG co-chairperson, said: “The Social Return on Investment calculation really demonstrates the value of the Tyne & Esk funding to our rural communities, not just in the cash paid out but in the social benefits we get in return.

"Another positive – being able to show the SROI of a project helps groups in applying for further funding from other sources, so the benefit then multiplies. I would encourage any community-focused businesses or groups to take a look at our website for more information and look out for future funding announcements.”

Further information on the Tyne & Esk Programme and projects that have been funded can be found on its website.