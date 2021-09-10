Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

This year’s Scottish Animal week will begin September on September 13 and Portobello-born Gail is asking local residents to ‘shine a light’ on the animals in their life.

The Scottish SPCA hosts the week annually every September and this year they’re celebrating animals that have been pillars of support following on from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star backing: Animal lover Gail Porter

Local’s animal stories will then be displayed on the Society’s ‘hall of fame’ webpage, and be entered into a draw to win prizes - including six-months-worth of pet food

All donations to the Scottish SPCA will be matched up to £5000 by housebuilding firm CALA Homes, as part of a £40,000 sponsorship pledge made to the charity in 2020.

The Scottish SPCA has cared for 7,325 domestic animals across their nine rescue and rehoming centres in Scotland since March last year, including their centre in Edinburgh which is just one of two which have the facilities to care for horses.

They have also cared for 12,013 wild animals at their dedicated National Wildlife Rescue Centre and removed 2038 from situations where they were being abused, so far finding homes for 4,769 of them.

Centre manager for Edinburgh and the Lothians, Diane Aitchison, said: “Our specialist animal care staff need to have a wide range of knowledge to provide the best possible care to all animals that come to us.

“Many animals that come into our centre are sadly overlooked, and we can care for them for long periods of time before finding their forever homes.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.