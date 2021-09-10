Gail Porter and Scottish SPCA ask Edinburgh residents to join in celebrating Scottish Animal Week
Gail Porter has teamed up with the leading charity ahead of Scottish Animal Week 2021, and now they’re asking Edinburgh residents to join them
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
This year’s Scottish Animal week will begin September on September 13 and Portobello-born Gail is asking local residents to ‘shine a light’ on the animals in their life.
The Scottish SPCA hosts the week annually every September and this year they’re celebrating animals that have been pillars of support following on from the coronavirus pandemic.
Local’s animal stories will then be displayed on the Society’s ‘hall of fame’ webpage, and be entered into a draw to win prizes - including six-months-worth of pet food
All donations to the Scottish SPCA will be matched up to £5000 by housebuilding firm CALA Homes, as part of a £40,000 sponsorship pledge made to the charity in 2020.
The Scottish SPCA has cared for 7,325 domestic animals across their nine rescue and rehoming centres in Scotland since March last year, including their centre in Edinburgh which is just one of two which have the facilities to care for horses.
They have also cared for 12,013 wild animals at their dedicated National Wildlife Rescue Centre and removed 2038 from situations where they were being abused, so far finding homes for 4,769 of them.
Centre manager for Edinburgh and the Lothians, Diane Aitchison, said: “Our specialist animal care staff need to have a wide range of knowledge to provide the best possible care to all animals that come to us.
“Many animals that come into our centre are sadly overlooked, and we can care for them for long periods of time before finding their forever homes.”