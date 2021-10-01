Gail Porter helped relaunch the group

The Edinburgh-born TV Personality and campaigner joined more than 100 members of the local community in celebrating the Craigshill Good Neighbour Network formally relaunching itself as Spark.

The new name highlights the charity’s ability to spark connections and the potential in those who get involved with its services, and the relaunch came about after they stepped up to provide help to people across West Lothian during the pandemic.

The community support group – which started as a lunchclub – has become the very first organisation in Scotland to receive Diversity Scotland’s Charter Mark.

The business consultancy supports organisations and businesses to hire, engage and develop diverse talent to foster inclusion and create a sense of belonging in the workplace

Members, volunteers, businesses, corporate organisations and representatives from all parts of the Craigshill community gathered together to celebrate the work that Spark does and to highlight the continued need for financial and practical support.

Hosting the event, Porter gave an emotionally charged speech, telling the audience: “At my lowest point I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I just needed help. I wish I had somewhere like Spark.”

She added: “Community support is so very important. Even just a smiling face makes the darkest day a little brighter”

Tony McCaffrey, the founder of Diversity Scotland who presented CEO Jane Deary and her staff with the charter mark and training certificates said: “Spark receives the Gold Charter Mark because of the exemplary work that they do in terms of creating a sense of belonging and inclusion in the community in West Lothian. I have been incredibly impressed with the respite care earlier this year and how they fit inclusion into every single aspect of the services they offer.”