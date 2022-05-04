After eight seasons, the epic fantasy drama came to an end in May 2019. Expectations were immeasurably high among its millions of fans, but the final episode left some disappointed.

The reaction to the feature-length episode – which included a controversial plot twist before the fate of the Iron Throne and who would rule over Westeros was revealed – was mixed, and one disgruntled fan even launched a petition demanding the finale be rewritten, slamming the work of creators David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Glen, who played Daenerys Targaryen’s faithful right-hand man Ser Jorah Mormont for all eight seasons in the insanely-popular HBO series, told The Independent he’s happy with how things wrapped up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Where it landed in the end was not what a lot of what people wanted, but Game of Thrones had done that from the beginning, and it had always been exciting,” said the 60-year-old former Edinburgh Academy pupil.

“No one wanted Ned Stark to get beheaded in the first season – ‘no, that is really wrong, that couldn’t happen!’ – but he did. And so throughout the series, those sorts of unexpected things happened.

“I wouldn’t have done anything differently. Being inside it, I really could understand and supported the decisions that were made by the writers and where they took the story.

“But Game of Thrones is like my child, so maybe it’s no surprise for me to say that!”

Actor Iain Glen portrayed Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones alongside aka Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen. Photo: HBO

In March, it was announced the Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, will launch in the UK and Ireland on August 22.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the show chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “House of the Dragon is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year and it showcases Sky’s commitment to providing exciting, world-class content for our customers.