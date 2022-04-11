Game of Throwing: Axe-throwing venue opens in Edinburgh

Game of Throwing has launched the site in Edinburgh, saying that customers in the capital are the first in the UK to enjoy interactive digital targets after a deal was struck with global entertainment firm Champ Throw.Champ Throw introduces a high-tech arcade-style look and feeling to axe throwing, with auto-scoring, multiple game types and mobile phone integration, similar to modern tenpin bowling setups.Game of Throwing is the brainchild of Escape, the Scotland-based company that has grown to become one of the UK’s top escape room operators – with more than 200 rooms across the world.The new Edinburgh venue is at 26-28 Morrison Street, sharing a home with Escape’s flagship escape room venue in the capital.Further venues across Scotland are due to open throughout 2022.The urban axe throwing experience in Edinburgh involves groups of up to five people per lane up to a maximum of 15 participants, with their own enclosed and safe throwing lanes and a coach who will teach everyone how to throw an axe safely.Axes are thrown 12ft away from a target board, and they are only ever thrown down empty, enclosed lanes under the watchful eye of an experienced instructor at all times.Edinburgh-based Daniel Hill, founder of Game of Throwing, said: “Our Escape story began in Edinburgh, which is why we’re so delighted to be bringing urban axe throwing to the city.“Axe throwing is expected to be among the most popular indoor entertainment activities in the UK this year, and Game of Throwing aims to become the go-to name for competitive leisure.“Following a long period when people have faced restrictions on getting together with friends and colleagues, it offers an opportunity to book a fun, safe indoor experience that many people won’t have tried before.“And the Champ Throw deal means we have a unique offering that transforms the entire visit, which customers in Edinburgh will get to enjoy before anyone else in the UK.”