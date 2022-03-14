Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The 51-year-old who has six Ivor Novello Awards to his name as well as an OBE from the Queen for services to the entertainment industry and charity, brings what has been described as 'a brave and beautiful retelling of his whole life story' to the Grindlay Street theatre from Tuesday to Sunday.

Already three of the six Edinburgh performances of the show, which premiered at The Brindley in Runcorn earlier this year, have sold out, with limited availability for the other three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Barlow

The Edinburgh run is part of a 17 date tour across three cities with the acclaimed singer/songwriter, composer and producer as, over two hours, he tells his story in his words.

Created by the popular showman and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees finds Barlow narrating the journey of his life alongside music from his incredible discography.

It's a project unlike anything he’s done before as he takes audiences behind the curtain - nothing is off limits.

He says, “Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them.

“When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”

One of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, Barlow has also co-written and produced music for Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. He has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland, working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on the musical The Band.

Limited tickets for the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances and are available here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.