Gemma takes prestigious top title for second time at Crufts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Penicuik teenager has achieved victory for the second time at the world’s greatest dog show by being named Young Kennel Club (YKC) Dog Groomer of the Year at Crufts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time Gemma Mackenzie, 15, and Mayhem, a 13-year-old German Spitz (Mittel) have taken the title.

The YKC Dog Groomer of the Year competition, which was open to YKC members aged between six and 24 and their dogs, saw top young groomers demonstrate their skills and compete for the sought-after title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualifiers were held across the country throughout the year, where members competed in ‘groom-through’ and ‘clip, trim and strip’ categories split by age group. The first place in each category qualified for the finals.

​Gemma and Mayhem are pictured at Crufts with their trophy.

Gemma said: "I feel very honoured to have taken part in this prestigious competition against many strong competitors and was so surprised and delighted to win for the second year. I'm very grateful to be able to share the experience with Mayhem, she is just the best dog and I love spending time with her.”

As part of her win, Gemma became the first recipient of the Richard Barker Memorial Shield, named for an award-winning dog groomer and successful dog show exhibitor who helded to create a dog grooming programme with the YKC.

Gemma added: “To be the first winner of the Richard Barker Memorial Shield makes the win all the more special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma and Mayhem also competed in the YKC Show Handler of the Year, and were placed as Runner-Up.

Gillian Jones, Scottish Kennel Club secretary, said: “Scottish Kennel Club is absolutely delighted for Gemma on winning for the second-year running, and on being awarded Runner-up in the YKC Show Handler of the Year.

"On behalf of the Scottish Kennel Club Executive Council, I would like to express our congratulations to Gemma on winning these prestigious awards.

“Gemma continues to be an inspiration to her peers and fellow competitors and her determination to improve in all aspects involved with dog showing is evident to see with winning such awards.”