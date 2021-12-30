Generous Midlothian shoppers thanked for donating 4,321 meals

Tesco at Hardengreen, Dalkeith. Photo by Scott Louden.

During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, which ran in all Tesco stores in the UK from November 18 to 20, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust. Customers across the UK donated 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in Midlothian donating 4,321 meals.

Tesco has once again topped up all customer donations with a 20 per cent cash donation to the two charities, to support them in their work feeding people in communities across the UK.

Lynne Collie, senior manager – Enterprise (Good Food) and Employability at CYRENIANS FareShare Central and South East Scotland, said: “The Food Collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer that donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Throughout 2021, communities across the UK have stepped in to provide vital support to people at foodbanks, left without enough money for the essentials. This emergency lifeline is only possible due to the incredible compassion and generosity of Tesco customers, including those in Midlothian.

“Right now, people near you are making impossible decisions between staying warm or buying food as foodbanks in our network face providing 7,000 emergency food parcels to people in crisis every day this month. It’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for the essentials, but we continue to be truly humbled by how much people are willing to give and so we thank you for your continued support while we work in the long term to build a future without the need for foodbanks.”

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, thanked all those who took part.