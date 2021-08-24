The historical value of the area affected by the George IV Bridge fire is incalculable.

Named following King George IV’s famous 1822 visit to the city, George IV Bridge itself was built by Thomas Hamilton under the 1827 Improvement Act.

Creating a prominent south approach to the city centre over the ancient Cowgate, the bridge is festooned on either side with an array of elegant B-listed buildings, mostly dating from the early part of Queen Victoria’s reign.

Contained within the fire-ravaged block on the western side of the bridge is the former Elim Pentecostal Church, now Frankenstein’s Pub.

Decorated in the gothic style, the former church is a unique piece of architecture built in 1859.

Candlemaker Row has long been associated with open flames, having been named circa 1650 after the candlemakers who were forced to settle there.

The oldest buildings on its famous incline towards the main entrance of Greyfriars Kirkyard date from the early 18th century.