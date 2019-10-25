The gift of giving: Buy a bed for the homeless in Edinburgh this Christmas

For the third year in a row, the charity, which supports over 7,000 people across Scotland, has launched its voucher scheme which will sponsor a bed and care for a homeless person at Bethany’s Edinburgh Winter Care Shelter.

The gift vouchers, which cost £21 each, are now available to purchase online and provides homeless people with overnight shelter, access to a hot meal and breakfast the following morning, warmth during the coldest months, care and professional support for the individual to move out of the crisis of homelessness, and multi-disciplinary services at its shelter in the city.

Bethany’s Winter Care Shelter, which started as a 2-week pilot over Christmas, provides overnight care, shelter and sleeping facilities to people who are homeless every night of the week from September 2019 until May 2020 and relies on around 1,000 volunteers from churches across the Lothians.

The voucher willsponsor a bed and care for a homeless person atBethanys Edinburgh Winter Care Shelter.Picture: Bethany Christian Trust

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the Care Shelter Christmas Gift, Alasdair Bennett, Chief Executive at Bethany Christian Trust, said: “In the season of giving, think about giving a gift that will truly make a difference.

"Giving someone the opportunity to escape the cold and receive a hot meal can make all the difference.

Bethanys Winter Care Shelter, which started as a 2-week pilot over Christmas, provides overnight care. Picture: Bethany Christian Trust

"Your donation would provide our team with the means to help those most in need find a warm and loving place to spend Christmas this year. When thinking of how you can make a difference this year, please think of Bethany.”

The Care Shelter is funded by the voluntary donations of trusts and foundations, individuals, local churches, companies and communities, as well as receiving support from Bethany’s Caring Christmas Trees project.