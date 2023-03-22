News you can trust since 1873
Gino D’Acampo reveals why he quit his travel show with pals Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix amid rumours

The show has seen Gordon, Gino and Fred travel to Greece, Morocco, Finland and the United States, as well as Scotland, Italy and France

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:26 GMT- 2 min read

Gino D’Acampo has revealed the real reason he quit his travel show with pals Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

The Italian chef, 46, shocked fans on Sunday when he told them he had quit ITV’s Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after three series.

He made the announcement in an Instagram video, telling fans that he wants to tell them himself rather than them “read any crap or any wrong information”.

Gino D’Acampo has decided to quit ITV’s cooking programme Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip over contract problems - Credit: ITV
The I’m A Celeb alum started the social media video by clarifying that Scottish chef Gordon or French waiter Fred were the reason for his departure, adding that their friendship is “strong”.

Gino explained: “It’s just because we can get dates together, and when we do get dates together, sometimes they get changed and then it causes a lot of problems for me because I’ve got other stuff that I have to do.”

He continued: “And also because of contracts. You know, when contracts start to get very complicated, then it becomes very stressful. I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I rather the friendship than getting into arguments with the contracts.”

The father-of-three added that “personal problems” are also part of the reason as things get “very complicated” when he has to change plans with his family.

The celebrity chef concluded by thanking fans for watching the show and blowing them a kiss.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is a British series where the three men visit various countries and cities, and explore local culture and cuisine.

The 12 episodes have seen Gordon, Gino and Fred travel to Greece, Morocco, Finland and the United States, as well as their home countries of Scotland, Italy and France respectively.

