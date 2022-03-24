Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Working in partnership with Wild in Art, the exciting art event will see 40 giant giraffe sculptures swarm the Capital’s streets, in a public exhibition which hopes to help heal the city following the Covid-19 pandemic and to “drive footfall in the city centre.”

Each sculpture will be designed and painted by local artists and community groups, and residents and visitors will be able to find the distinct looking creatures at “iconic locations” as well as “hidden gems” around the city between July 1 and August 29.

Today The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) shared a picture of the first sculpture being painted by Glasgow based artist, David Fleck ahead of the unique visual art campaign which has been described as “free trail of discovery.”

In line with the project’s desire to “celebrate Edinburgh’s extraordinary heritage and cultural diversity”, David’s design is inspired from “iconic locations from throughout Scotland.”

The exciting art initiative will culminate with a “farewell weekend” at Edinburgh Zoo where all 40 of the eight foot sculptures will be displayed together before being auctioned off to raise funds for RZSS wildlife conservation work in Scotland and around the world.

