The popular series, which last aired on ITV in 2000, will return to our screens later in 2023, and bosses are now on the hunt for brave contestants willing to take part.

For those too young to have seen the original, the programme's format would see four contestants – two male and two female – compete in a series of physical events against the show's Gladiators, eventually competing in one final event, with contestants aiming to secure a place in the grand final.

The show was presented by Ulrika Jonsson throughout its original run, and made household names of its Gladiators – including Falcon, Jet, Lightning, Cobra, Hunter, Saracen, Shadow, Trojan, Warrior and Wolf.

Gladiators is set to return to our TV screens later this year.

Gladiators will be the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Bosses are looking for both contestants and Gladiators over the age of 18 for the new series.

The advert reads: ‘Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment gameshows ever, will be returning to TV in its brand new home on the BBC.

‘The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

‘We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators.

‘We are also on the hunt for contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the mighty new Gladiators.'

