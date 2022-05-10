Gleneagles Townhouse: Edinburgh hotel hyped by Conde de Nast Traveller finally gets opening date

Based at 39 St Andrew Square, originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland, this historic building has been reimagined to become a 33-bedroom hotel, all-day restaurant, rooftop bar, wellness space and members’ club.

It is the first time the iconic Gleneagles brand has expanding its brand beyond Perthshire in its 97-year history – and the hotel will officially opens its doors on Monday, June 6.

The Townhouse and its all-day restaurant, The Spence, will open exclusively to members and hotel resident guests for the opening period before the wider public is invited to experience the venue in early summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the huge buzz already surrounding the venue, Conde de Nast Traveller wrote last month: “Every hotel-lover knows about Gleneagles. But this is a new setting for Scotland’s most famous hotel – an urban outpost, set in a genteel Edinburgh townhouse.

“33 bedrooms celebrate classic Scottish heritage every bit as much as the original, but there’s also a rooftop bar, modern art and an up-to-the-minute wellness centre, all overseen by The Hoxton’s Ennismore Design Studio”.

At the start of the year, in its yearly travel destination list, GQ magazine said: “With its cobbled streets, Gothic architecture and dynamic gastronomic scene, Edinburgh is adding to its allure as a city break destination.

The opening date for Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh has been confirmed for Monday, June 6.

“Its number is set to rocket further when the Gleneagles Townhouse opens its doors on St Andrew Square, in the iconic building which once housed the British Linen Company and later, the Bank of Scotland.

“With a rooftop bar overlooking the city, 33 bedrooms and a private members’ club, this will be a place to see and be seen. Book a table at Timberyard, one of Edinburgh’s most exciting restaurants in a candlelit converted warehouse, while you’re in town”.

Last summer Conor O’Leary, managing director of The Gleneagles Hotel, told The Scotsman's lifestyle editor Gaby Soutar what to expect when the venue opens.

He said: “Gleneagles is so well known. This is its slightly younger sibling – a little bit more energetic, fresh and contemporary, both in its look and presentation.

“We thought about taking the brand’s ethos into destinations, and that’s where the idea of a townhouse came along.

“At the same time, we found St Andrew Square. I had never been into it when it was a bank, but it’s stunning inside.”

As for the hotel's restuarant, which will open to all, O’Leary said: “It’s quite a grand hall, with a very ornate ceiling and a central bar.

“The space will be softened so it’ll feel more like an everyday restaurant.

“We’ve collaborated with people who’ve done some very good restaurants to come up with a concept that we don’t think exists in Edinburgh, though it’s not wacky.

“It’ll use Scottish produce and the food will be relatively contemporary. Nobody will be priced out.