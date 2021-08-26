In honour of the giraffe, its brand symbol, the Highland single malt Scotch whisky will be the official presenting partner of Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail, in which a herd of more than 40 eight-foot-tall giraffe models will be placed around the Capital from July 1 to August 29, 2022.

Designed to help the city recover following the Covid-19 pandemic, the trail will also raise vital funds for wildlife conservation.

The giraffe has long been a beloved symbol of the Highland Distillery. The same height as a giraffe, its stills allow more space for taste and aroma, which is why Glenmorangie’s spirit is so wonderfully delicate and fruity.

More than 40 huge giraffe sculptures will take to the streets of the Capital next year when Edinburgh Zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail goes live in Summer 2022.

But the giraffe faces serious threats in the wild, from poaching to habitat loss. Numbers have fallen almost 30% in just 30 years, with some populations now critically endangered.

In 2020, Glenmorangie forged a pioneering conservation partnership with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) to protect giraffes in the wild and provide a habitat for the animal at Edinburgh Zoo, which welcomed its new herd in May.

Next year, Glenmorangie, which is headquartered in Edinburgh, will increase awareness of the challenges facing the giraffe and help reinvigorate tourism in the city, by supporting Edinburgh Zoo’s unique sculpture trail.

Displayed in neighbourhoods across Edinburgh around the city’s festival season, each model will be designed and decorated by artists and communities to celebrate Edinburgh’s heritage and cultural diversity.

As the trail’s official presenting partner, Glenmorangie will also support a series of events for adults celebrating the giraffe, to be held at Edinburgh Zoo.

Thomas Moradpour, President and Chief Executive of The Glenmorangie Company, said: “Our whisky owes its delicious taste to our giraffe-high stills, so we are committed to helping conserve this endangered animal for the future.

“I look forward to enjoying the sculptures and events next summer.”

David Field, RZSS Chief Executive, said, “Following a wonderful welcome for our real-life giraffes in their new hilltop home at Edinburgh Zoo, we are delighted Glenmorangie will be supporting our wildlife conservation charity as we inspire local people and tourists to fall in love with Edinburgh all over again.”

