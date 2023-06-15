Glorious Edinburgh back gardens you’ll want to replicate in your own home

The sun is shining, flowers are in bloom and it is the perfect time to enjoy sitting in the garden.

The sun is shining over Edinburgh this week and we want to celebrate the summer weather whilst it lasts.

We asked our readers to share their wonderful gardens with us and they did not fail.

They sent in photos of flowers in bloom, perfectly manicured plants and even a few animal visitors.

Click through this article to see lovely photos of our readers gardens.

1 . Bumble Bee Gail Mellors Douglas shared this wonderful photo of a bee taking a break on a flower.

2 . Wild foxes Susan Thomson is lucky enough to get wild foxes in her garden. She said: "One of our beautiful wild foxes feeling safe enough to come have a nap in our garden."

3 . Luscious garden This gorgeous garden was shared by Lisa Arnott.

4 . Flower pots Alida Dow shared her stunning flower collection. She said: "My release from the insanity of life."

