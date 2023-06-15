News you can trust since 1873
Glorious Edinburgh back gardens you’ll want to replicate in your own home

The sun is shining, flowers are in bloom and it is the perfect time to enjoy sitting in the garden.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

The sun is shining over Edinburgh this week and we want to celebrate the summer weather whilst it lasts.

We asked our readers to share their wonderful gardens with us and they did not fail.

They sent in photos of flowers in bloom, perfectly manicured plants and even a few animal visitors.

Click through this article to see lovely photos of our readers gardens.

Gail Mellors Douglas shared this wonderful photo of a bee taking a break on a flower.

1. Bumble Bee

Gail Mellors Douglas shared this wonderful photo of a bee taking a break on a flower.

Susan Thomson is lucky enough to get wild foxes in her garden. She said: "One of our beautiful wild foxes feeling safe enough to come have a nap in our garden."

2. Wild foxes

Susan Thomson is lucky enough to get wild foxes in her garden. She said: "One of our beautiful wild foxes feeling safe enough to come have a nap in our garden."

This gorgeous garden was shared by Lisa Arnott.

3. Luscious garden

This gorgeous garden was shared by Lisa Arnott.

Alida Dow shared her stunning flower collection. She said: "My release from the insanity of life."

4. Flower pots

Alida Dow shared her stunning flower collection. She said: "My release from the insanity of life."

