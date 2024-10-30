Golden opportunity to find out about Golden Share home ownership scheme

The event will be held at Greenlaw Mains in Penicuik next Sunday, November 10.

House-hunters are being give an opportunity to find out about a scheme to help them own their own homes.

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is inviting house hunters to its Golden Share event in Penicuik to learn more about the homes available for sale as part of Midlothian Council’s low-cost home ownership scheme.

The event will take place at Greenlaw Mains, off Belford Road next Sunday, November 10 from 11am -4pm.

There is no need to make an appointment, and interested buyers can drop in and visit the development to learn more about the criteria they must meet to access the scheme to buy one of the two-bedroom homes available.

An independent mortgage specialist will also be available for buyers to arrange a chat to ensure they are financially ready to buy a property.

Midlothian Council’s Golden Share scheme allows buyers to purchase a new home at less than the Open Market Value (OMV) – they will own 100% of the home but pay 80%.

Prices at Greenlaw Mains start from £194,400 for the Andrew two-bedroom mid-terrace home.

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said that the event is an ideal opportunity for home-buyers to get a start or progress on the property ladder according to their needs.

She said: “Our Golden Share event is a great opportunity for house-hunters to come along and find out more about the properties that we have available now as part of Midlothian Council’s low-cost home ownership scheme in Penicuik.

“Buyers who meet the local authority’s criteria for Golden Share could take a step on, up or down the property ladder depending on their circumstances.

“For buyers considering a new home at Penicuik, our event on Sunday, November 10, is the ideal time to learn more about the homes we have available, get advice on how to get financially qualified and be ready to move and discover whether Golden Share is an option.”

For more information about this particular event and the specific criteria that buyers must meet to access Midlothian Council’s Golden Share Scheme, visit the company’s website at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/greenlaw-mains.