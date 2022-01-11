The show – produced by BBC Studios together with Amazon Prime – confirmed last year that it would be filming in the Capital between October 2021 and March 2022.

On Tuesday morning Victoria Street and West Bow closed to traffic from 9am until 12pm to allow for filming to be completed safely.

Some of the action planned included a camera crane being used to film an old vintage car driving up the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking suspensions were also requested from 6am as the roads needed to be kept clear of delivery and other vehicles.

Pedestrian access was maintained throughout though the producers did warn that people walking by may be asked to wait a few minutes during takes.

West Preston Street and Blackwood Crescent in Newington are also impacted by the filming.

Good Omens: Popular Amazon show returns to Edinburgh for filming

On Monday morning the crew was spotted on West Preston Street with pictures emerging showing the pub The Cask and Barrel being renamed The Resurrectionist.

Some lucky locals even spotted one of the stars of the show, Michael Sheen, though there was no sign of his co-star David Tennant.

Together the duo play an angel and a demon, who became friends during season one while fighting to prevent the apocalypse.

The closures in place on West Preston Street westbound ran from 9.30am until 4pm and again from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. The same filming times are in place today, Tuesday, January 11.

Blackwood Crescent northbound closed in its entirety at 7am yesterday and will reopen at 9pm today.

A letter issued to residents about the closures – from the locations manager at Nice and Accurate Productions LTD – offered assurance that while the crew is much larger than many filming units, around 125 people, strict Covid-19 protocols are in place. These include wearing masks indoors and outdoors and daily PCR tests.

Before any of the decisions were confirmed the production companies liaised with local businesses, the City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh Film Office and the Grassmarket Traders association to ensure that disruption was kept to a minimum.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.