Gordon Ramsay to open new restaurant in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square

The 54-year-old Scotland-born chef is hoping to replicate the success of his Bread Street Kitchen concept in London, with a new outlet in St Andrew Square.

The chain, which currently runs four locations across the UK capital, offers customers a taste of classic dishes that helped make Ramsay a household name.

The 7,000 sq ft St Andrew Square property, previously occupied by The Refinery luxury restaurant, will be the first Bread Street Kitchen outside of London.

Andy Wenlock, CEO Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said: “We have taken our time to look for the perfect location for our first Bread Street Kitchen & Bar outside of London and we are delighted with the site we have chosen in Edinburgh.

“Such a vibrant city with a cool food scene, it really feels like the perfect match for Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

“All the team are looking forward to bringing this popular all day dining concept to our new neighbourhood guests later this year.”

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, which helped broker the deal, said: “Bread Street Kitchen will be a superb new addition to the restaurant offer within Edinburgh city centre.

“The fact that Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has chosen Scotland, and specifically St Andrews Square, to open its first restaurant outside of London is testament to the strength of both this city and more specifically this location.”

The deal comes just a day after the BBC announced it had “no current plans” to commission a second series of Mr Ramsay’s game show Bank Balance.

The celebrity chef, star of Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, launched the show on BBC One in February as his first foray into hosting game shows.

The programme, which has no connection to food, was created and produced by his production company, Studio Ramsay.

It sees contestants play the game’s signature tilting board in a bid to win a pot of prize money.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “There are no current plans for another series of Bank Balance.”

Bank Balance reportedly suffered declining viewing figures during its first series.

Ramsay recently announced he was launching a new production company, Studio Ramsay Global, with the Fox television network.

