Gorebridge and Moorfoot Community Action Plan 2022-2027 - Have your say

The people of Gorebridge can have their say on the future of the gowning town. Photo by Belinda Geddes.

The consultation, which also covers Moorfoot, takes place in person at the Beacon on February 19 and 20, 10am-4pm, and virtually through online community engagement rooms, available now at www.crtconnect.org.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the community action plan consultation, Gorebridge Community Council chairwoman Cath McGill said: “This is a way of giving local people an opportunity to have a say on how our communities will develop in the future.

"It’s important because we need to understand what our changing community wants and needs. So we can see what we can achieve of the next five years.