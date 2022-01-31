Gorebridge and Moorfoot Community Action Plan 2022-2027 - Have your say
The people of Gorebridge are being asked for their views on the future of the growing town in a new consultation.
The consultation, which also covers Moorfoot, takes place in person at the Beacon on February 19 and 20, 10am-4pm, and virtually through online community engagement rooms, available now at www.crtconnect.org.uk.
Speaking about the community action plan consultation, Gorebridge Community Council chairwoman Cath McGill said: “This is a way of giving local people an opportunity to have a say on how our communities will develop in the future.
"It’s important because we need to understand what our changing community wants and needs. So we can see what we can achieve of the next five years.
"The results are going to help shape Midlothian Council’s Local Development Plan. It puts an onus on the council to deliver what the community wants. It’s helping the council to understand what to do with any funds they have for Gorebridge and Moorfoot.”