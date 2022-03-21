Gorebridge Community Council's future in doubt after three failed meetings

Stock photo of Gorebridge town centre.

The group’s constitution states that three consecutive meetings where a quorum is not reached means the group shall be dissolved.

However, Gorebridge Community Council chairwoman Cath McGill told the Advertiser that she is providing the group with one last opportunity to survive by calling for new members to attend its AGM on May 17, 7pm, at Gorebridge Beacon.

She said: “I’m giving ourselves one more chance. It’s open to anyone who lives in Gorebrige.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We need to celebrate what we have achieved in the last year or so as a community council.

"The Miners Memorial, the annual Remembrance Parade, the Community Christmas Celebrations, floral displays at the train station, planters at Emily Court and the reinstated WWII memorial and new plinth.

“We also co-ordinated a partnership with other groups and volunteers during lockdown to support some of our most vulnerable community members.

"I was going to step down from my role as it felt pointless. We need other people to get involved and take action for the town, otherwise it’s a waste of time.

"But there is still lots of things we can do as a group to help the community.

"Getting more people, who are maybe a bit more enthusiastic would be good.

"This situation is not unique to Gorebridge though. I think there are a few community councils in Midlothian struggling also.”

Robert Hogg, chairman of the Federation of Midlothian Community Councils, agreed with Cath. He added: “I think community councils are essential, especially nowadays. Particularly here in Midlothian when it comes to planning issues and liaising with the council. They can keep locals informed of what’s going on. So I think community councils are vital.

"I want to drum up support for Gorebridge and the other groups in Midlothian.

"There is so much going on in Gorebridge, they need a community council.”

If you are interested in joining or assisting the group, email [email protected]