Gorebridge nursery children walk for Ukraine

With 150 people taking part, £4447 was donated to the DEC Ukraine appeal.

Mel Scrimgeour, director/ owner at Newbyres Nursery said: “Firstly we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was able to make it along. It was so nice seeing so many of our families there to support and raise funds for the children of Ukraine.

“While we were at the finish line a lady stopped to speak to us and explained that herself and her family had just arrived into Scotland from Ukraine yesterday and she was so thankful to see so many of our children and their families doing what they could helping her fellow citizens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Newbyres Nursery and Hopefield Castle Nursery, at Hopefield Castle Nursery (the old Retreat).

"We were so humbled to hear this lady’s story which made the cause very real for us.”