Legendary DJ Graeme Park has paid tribute to his “warrior” son following his untimely death at age 18.

The 59-year-old, who is said to have put Manchester’s The Hacienda club on the map, told his Instagram followers on Thursday (23 March) that Oliver has lost his year-long battle with cancer.

The Aberdeen-born DJ shared a picture of Oliver, alongside a happy family photo which features his wife, Jenny, and Oliver’s twin brother, Ben.

House music legend, original Hacienda DJ and patron Graeme Park is coming to The Piece Hall on December 4. Picture: Danny Payne

The tribute read: “Today our hearts were broken forever!

“After a year long battle with cancer, it finally got the better of you, our amazingly strong and gorgeous boy.

“You were such a kind, loving and beautiful soul and I will never understand why you were taken from us? It was far too soon.

“You had so much more love to offer this world.

"You never once got angry, complained or felt sad. You were a true warrior throughout and fought so hard until the very end.

"We will love and miss you every single day for the rest of our lives, Ol.

"The power and love we feel from your guiding spirit is all around us and WILL provide us and Ben, your twin, with the strength to carry on. Especially when times get too tough.”

He added: "We love you Ol, so, so much and even though you’re not here in your physical body, the strength you provide us with and your loving strong Spirit will be with us always.

"We love you so much, Oliver Park and thank you for sharing 18 years of your precious life with us."

Television presenter Vernon Kay, DJs David Morales and Dave Seaman, record producer Junior Sanchez and singers Rowetta and Martin Fry were among those to send their love and condolences to the Park family.

Ben also paid tribute to his twin brother on Instagram. He shared his dad’s public post to his story, and wrote alongside it: “Goodbye to my amazing twin brother Oliver. You will be greatly missed by many, and never forgotten.”

The 18-year-old added: “May you rest in peace, and watch over your family and friends wherever they may be.”

@benpark04 Instagram story

Graeme is a house music DJ who began his career at The Garage Club (later The Kool Kat) in Nottingham and The Leadmill in Sheffield.

In 1987, he was invited to join Mike Pickering (of M-People) at the decks of the The Haçienda club. He played there until the Manchester city centre venue closed in June 1997.